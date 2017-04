Sigmar Gabriel makes a speech during a session of Germany's parliament, the Bundestag, in Berlin, Germany, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

BERLIN German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Tuesday that he did not think the diesel emissions scandal at Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) would permanently damage the German economy.

Asked whether the VW crisis would hit the economic outlook for Germany, Europe's largest economy, Gabriel said: "No, I do not expect the problems at Volkswagen to have lasting effects on the German economy."

(Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Victoria Bryan)