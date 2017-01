Emblems of VW Golf VII car are pictured in a production line at the plant of German carmaker Volkswagen in Wolfsburg, February 25, 2013. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File Photo

FRANKFURT Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) will roll out particulate filters in its petrol engined cars between 2017 and 2022, a step which reduces the pollution from particulate matter by up to 90 percent.

The first vehicle to be sold with the technology will be the VW Tiguan equipped with the 1.4 litre TSI engine, and the Audi A5 with the 2 litre TFSI engine, VW said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Tina Bellon)