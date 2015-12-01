Oil prices dip as oversupply concerns linger
SINGAPORE Oil prices dipped on Friday as ongoing concerns about oversupply outweighed an OPEC-led production cut and strong refinery activity.
BERLIN The Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) emissions scandal does not appear to have hit demand for diesel cars in Germany, the chief of the VDA industry association said on Tuesday.
"We have no signs that diesel is collapsing in the German market," VDA Chief Matthias Wissmann told a news conference in Berlin.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Madeline Chambers)
SEOUL South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd forecast on Friday its best quarterly profit in more than three years in the January-March period, beating expectations on the back of robust demand for memory chips.
LONDON Unilever promised shareholders a multi-billion euro rewards package on Thursday after February's $143 billion (115 billion pound) takeover offer from Kraft Heinz jolted it into a corporate makeover aimed at proving it can go it alone.