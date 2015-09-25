FRANKFURT Audi chief executive Rupert Stadler, who had been seen as a candidate for the CEO post at parent Volkswagen, will remain in his post, German magazine Auto Motor und Sport reported on Friday, citing no sources.

A source close to the matter has told Reuters that Volkswagen will name Matthias Mueller, the head of its Porsche sports car brand, as its CEO, replacing Martin Winterkorn, who resigned this week after the world's biggest carmaker admitted to rigging emissions tests on diesel vehicles.

Auto Motor und Sport also reported that VW would appoint Juergen Stackmann, the head of its Seat brand, to its management board as its new sales chief. The top candidate to replace Stackmann is Audi sales chief Luca di Meo, it said.

Volkswagen declined to comment on the report.

(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Additional reporting by Jan Schwartz in Hamburg; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)