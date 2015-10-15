A still image from a video footage shows Volkswagen's UK managing director Paul Willis appearing before British lawmakers in the Transport Comittee, in London, Octorber 12, 2015. REUTERS/Parbul TV via Reuters TV

LONDON Volkswagen's managing director in Britain said he did not believe there were more revelations to come in the scandal that has engulfed the German automaker after it admitted to rigging U.S. diesel emissions tests.

"I don't think there is more to come out, that's my personal opinion," Paul Willis told a committee of British lawmakers on Thursday.

When asked about the firm's discussions with U.S. regulators over a new emissions-control device on 2016 diesel models and implications elsewhere, Willis said: "I think we need to separate what's happened in the United States."

