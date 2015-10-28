Retailer Next 'extremely cautious' about year ahead
LONDON British clothing retailer Next is "extremely cautious" about prospects for the year ahead, it said on Thursday, as it reported a 3.8 percent fall in annual profit.
BERLIN Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) plans to use taxpayers' money to help fund 6.7 billion euros (5 billion pounds) of provisions it set aside to cover costs related to the emissions scandal caused by its own staff.
"Those items are tax-deductible," Finance Chief Frank Witter said on Thursday during an earnings call.
"When it comes to fines and penalties the situation is probably very different," the CFO said. "But for those items we provisioned for today it is very legitmate and right to have them tax-deductible."
Regulators and prosecutors around the world are investigating Volkswagen's rigging of diesel emissions tests, while customers and investors are launching lawsuits.
Witter said the financial burden of the scandal that VW is facing is "enormous but manageable", adding that it was too early to attempt to quantify litigation costs.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)
LONDON British clothing retailer Next is "extremely cautious" about prospects for the year ahead, it said on Thursday, as it reported a 3.8 percent fall in annual profit.
LONDON Most British companies do not expect to offer more generous pay deals to employees this year compared with 2016, adding to signs that higher inflation will gnaw at Britons' living standards in the months ahead, a survey showed on Thursday.