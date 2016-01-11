European shares drop as banks and tech stocks weigh
LONDON European shares fell on Tuesday as banks and tech stocks weighed, led lower by a slump in Dialog Semiconductor's shares, though energy stocks provided support.
FRANKFURT German automaker Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) may end up buying back some cars affected by the emissions scandal, its chief executive told CNBC in an interview.
"In some cases it's very easy to repair the cars, in other cases it's very expensive and in that case we have to negotiate whether it would be better to bring back some of the cars to Volkswagen," Matthias Mueller told CNBC at the Detroit auto show on Monday.
"In theory it's possible," he said.
Some U.S. regulators and lawmakers have said VW may have to buy back older models. German daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported last week that VW assumed it would have to buy back about 115,000 cars in the United States.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Georgina Prodhan; editing by David Clarke)
LONDON European shares fell on Tuesday as banks and tech stocks weighed, led lower by a slump in Dialog Semiconductor's shares, though energy stocks provided support.
LONDON Shoppers in Britain clamped down on their spending in early 2017 as retail sales rose at the slowest pace since the depths of the global financial crisis nearly a decade ago, a retail industry group said on Tuesday.