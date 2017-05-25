May will cut corporation tax to encourage economic growth
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday her government would continue to cut corporation tax to encourage businesses to invest in Britain and help the economy grow.
MILAN A court in Venice will hear a class action suit filed in Italy for damages against German carmaker Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) over the dieselgate emissions fraud, an Italian consumer group said on Thursday.
Consumer group Altroconsumo said in a statement the suit it had filed on behalf of consumers had been accepted by the court for all Volkswagen brands including Audi, Skoda and Seat.
In June last year, a Venice appeals court had accepted another class action suit from Altroconsumo over allegations the German carmaker had understated the fuel consumption of its Golf model.
That suit was filed in September 2014 before the dieselgate scandal broke.
Volkswagen admitted in 2015 some of its vehicles had been fitted with defeat devices allowing them to get round emissions laws during testing. The company is already facing a number of lawsuits and investigations in relation to the emissions scandal.
VW was not immediately available to comment.
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes. Editing by Jane Merriman)
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday her government would continue to cut corporation tax to encourage businesses to invest in Britain and help the economy grow.
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May apologised on Wednesday for the state's failure to support those people who survived the massive London tower block fire, and the government secured its first tranche of new homes for displaced residents.
LONDON Prince Philip, the 96-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth, will spend a second night in hospital on Wednesday for treatment for an infection but remains in "good spirits", Buckingham Palace said.