FTSE dips as Fed minutes, financials weigh
LONDON British shares dropped on Thursday after minutes of the Federal Reserve's last meeting indicated the bank would shrink its balance sheet later this year.
BERLIN Germany's state of Lower Saxony, Volkswagen's (VOWG_p.DE) second-largest stakeholder, will keep its holding in Europe's biggest automaker, state Prime Minister Stephan Weil said.
"The state has great interest in VW's success," Weil said in a speech to the Hanover-based regional parliament on Tuesday, referring to Lower Saxony's 20 percent holding in VW.
"We want it to continue," said Weil, despite the "fatal mistakes" at the carmaker which plunged VW into the biggest business-related scandal in its 78-year history.
There will be further decisions at VW relating to the diesel emissions scandal, Weil said, noting the carmaker needs to adjust its plans for investments and profits.
The emissions scandal "will not be cleared up in just a few months," said Weil, who sits on the carmaker's 20-member supervisory board.
LONDON Ryanair , Europe's largest airline by passenger numbers, plans to pivot its growth away from Britain over the next two years as it fears the lack of clarity over Brexit will cause major travel disruption and hit demand.
LONDON Unilever promised shareholders a multi-billion euro rewards package on Thursday after February's $143 billion (115 billion pound) takeover offer from Kraft Heinz jolted it into a corporate makeover aimed at proving it can go it alone.