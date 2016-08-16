Emblems of VW Golf VII car are pictured in a production line at the plant of German carmaker Volkswagen in Wolfsburg, February 25, 2013. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File Photo

BERLIN The German state of Lower Saxony, carmaker Volkswagen's (VOWG_p.DE) second-largest shareholder, said on Tuesday it has no grounds to seek damages from the carmaker for share price losses incurred over Volkswagen's (VW) diesel emissions scandal.

Earlier this month, the state of Bavaria said it would seek as much as 700,000 euros (£609,390) in damages from VW because of losses at its state pension fund that it said were inflicted by the plunge in VW shares after the test-cheating scandal became public in September 2015.

"As a long-term oriented anchor shareholder at VW, the state of Lower Saxony is in a different situation than investors that have purchased or sold shares in the relevant period," the state government said in an emailed statement.

(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Tina Bellon)