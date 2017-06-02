FILE PHOTO: An illuminated Porsche logo is pictured on a building of a Porsche retail centre in Niederwangen, Switzerland, March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer/File Photo

BERLIN Germany's transportation watchdog is investigating whether Volkswagen's (VOWG_p.DE) Porsche brand is using illicit software to cheat on emissions tests, weekly magazine Wirtschaftswoche reported on Friday.

The KBA motor vehicle authority is examining whether Porsche is using steering wheel movements to detect whether its cars are on the test bed, the magazine said.

Germany's transport ministry on Thursday had accused VW luxury division Audi (NSUG.DE) of using illicit software on some A7 and A8 models. The vehicles in question emit excess nitrogen oxides when the steering wheel is turned more than 15 degrees, the ministry said.

"We can confirm for all Porsche models: We are not using steering movements for the sake of detecting a test bench driving cycle and reacting to it," Porsche said by email.

The KBA deferred to the transport ministry for comment, but the ministry didn't respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Tom Sims)