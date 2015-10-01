BUCHAREST Romanian dealerships will recall new and used cars involved in the Volkswagen diesel emissions scandal for repairs after the German transport ministry sends its Romanian counterpart an action plan on Oct. 7, Romania's transport minister said.

"The Romanian Car Registry (RAR) will monitor the correct implementation of the repairs timetable," Iulian Matache told reporters after a meeting with the environment ministry and RAR.

The country's consumer protection agency said it could fine the car dealers over the scandal, who could then recover their losses from the manufacturer.

Matache has also asked the Romanian unit of Volkswagen to send a list of identification numbers for vehicles that used manipulated technology, adding the list refers to brands Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda and Seat.

He said registration numbers were issued for 105,000 cars that may be affected, of which 56,000 are new vehicles. An additional 300 cars were in stock at Volkswagen dealers and temporarily banned from sale.

Romania's environment minister also said officials will compile data on how much more emissions tax the producer could be liable to pay.

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie; editing by Matthias Williams)