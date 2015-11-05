FTSE dips as Fed minutes, risk-off mood weigh
LONDON British shares dropped on Thursday after minutes of the Federal Reserve's last meeting indicated the bank would shrink its balance sheet later this year.
BERLIN Carmaker Volkswagen is such an important part of the German economy that the government does not want to see it damaged further from a mounting emissions scandal, Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Thursday.
"Volkswagen is an incredibly important company for Germany," said Schaeuble at a news conference about tax revenues.
FRANKFURT The European Central Bank will stick to its policy plan including bond buying and record-low rates for some time to come as it is not yet convinced the euro zone economy is back to rude health, its president and chief economist said on Thursday.
RIYADH Prime Minister Theresa May and the chief of the London Stock Exchange (LSE) pitched investments in Britain to the head of Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund on Wednesday during a two-day visit to Riyadh.