BERLIN Germany's Economy Ministry has "great trust" that carmaker Volkswagen will clear up all allegations and achieve a solution with U.S. authorities in the car emissions probe.

"We see that VW is a very strong, important company and have greatest trust that it will handle the whole informing process in the best manner and that it will yield good results in the USA," a spokesman of the Economy Ministry told a regular news conference on Friday.

Volkswagen faces an ongoing U.S. criminal investigation. The Justice Department sued VW in January seeking up to $46 billion (£32 billion) for violating environmental regulations and sent VW a civil subpoena under a bank fraud law.

