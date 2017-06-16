Volvo Cars relaunches Polestar as standalone electric car brand
STOCKHOLM Geely-owned automaker Volvo Cars will make its Polestar Performance business a standalone brand within the group, focusing on electric cars, the company said on Wednesday.
FRANKFURT Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) has signed a deal to supply engines to GAZ group (GAZA.MM), securing jobs at its Salzgitter engine plant and adding to further projects in Russia announced on Thursday.
VW will deliver a total of 200,000 engines to Russia over a period of five years, the German carmaker said on Friday.
It said the contract would safeguard more than 50 jobs at the Salzgitter plant, which is starting to supply customers outside the group with engines as part of a corporate overhaul.
Volkswagen had said on Thursday it had extended a deal with GAZ to assemble VW brand and Skoda cars until 2025 and to supply 2.0 litre diesel engines to light commercial vehicles made by the Russian group.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan)
STOCKHOLM Geely-owned automaker Volvo Cars will make its Polestar Performance business a standalone brand within the group, focusing on electric cars, the company said on Wednesday.
TOKYO Honda Motor Co said on Wednesday it halted production at a domestic vehicle plant for a day this week after finding the WannaCry ransomware that struck globally last month in its computer network.
SHANGHAI Business confidence in Asia rose to a three-year-high in the second quarter of the year, propelled by a slew of favourable economic data across the region and easing concerns over the health of China's economy, a Thomson Reuters/INSEAD survey showed.