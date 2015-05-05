Bank lobby warns of market ructions if Brexit talks stumble
LONDON Europe's banking lobby warned on Wednesday of the dangers to wholesale banking and financial stability if negotiations over Britain's exit from the European Union end in deadlock.
HANOVER, Germany Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) aims to quickly find a successor to Ferdinand Piech who quit as chairman week before last, after 13 years in the position, following a damaging public leadership dispute with Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn, the CEO said.
"The executive committee and the supervisory board are working hard to swiftly resolve the remaining issues with regard to the composition of the supervisory bodies in the best possible manner," Winterkorn said at the carmaker's annual shareholder meeting on Tuesday.
Winterkorn, who was backed in the showdown with Piech by VW's works council and stakeholder Lower Saxony, said the group had "clarity" on future strategy despite the turbulences and rushed to thank Piech for his achievements.
"It is good that we have returned to calmer waters," the CEO said. "We can concentrate fully on our business."
Earlier on Tuesday, VW announced the creation of a truck holding to bundle its heavy-duty commercial vehicle brands MAN (MANG.DE) and Scania.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
LONDON Europe's banking lobby warned on Wednesday of the dangers to wholesale banking and financial stability if negotiations over Britain's exit from the European Union end in deadlock.
STRASBOURG Britain must stop pressing for immediate parallel talks with the European Union on a post-Brexit free trade deal, EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier said on Wednesday, and first agree on withdrawal terms.
LONDON British new car registrations rose to a record high in March as customers brought forward purchases to beat an April tax rise, a car industry body said, overcoming expectations of a slump after two years of record highs.