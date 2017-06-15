Volvo Cars relaunches Polestar as standalone electric car brand
STOCKHOLM Geely-owned automaker Volvo Cars will make its Polestar Performance business a standalone brand within the group, focusing on electric cars, the company said on Wednesday.
TOKYO Volkswagen Group Japan KK senior executive Thomas Siebert was arrested on suspicion of using an illegal stimulant, the company said.
Siebert, a 53-year-old German, was arrested on Wednesday, the company said in a statement without elaborating on the drug involved.
"We deeply regret the fact an employee of our company has been arrested due to his personal affairs," it said, adding it was cooperating with the investigation.
Police declined to comment.
Kyodo News reported earlier on that, according to police, the arrest followed a tip-off from the postal service.
TOKYO Honda Motor Co said on Wednesday it halted production at a domestic vehicle plant for a day this week after finding the WannaCry ransomware that struck globally last month in its computer network.
SHANGHAI Business confidence in Asia rose to a three-year-high in the second quarter of the year, propelled by a slew of favourable economic data across the region and easing concerns over the health of China's economy, a Thomson Reuters/INSEAD survey showed.