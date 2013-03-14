Deutsche Boerse blames UK for failed LSE tie-up - chairman in paper
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
BERLIN Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) expects a "strong" second quarter and is bracing for the first three-month period to be weaker compared with 2012 results, Finance Chief Hans-Dieter Poetsch said at the company's annual press conference on Tuesday.
New models and growing savings from implementation of a major engineering overhaul called MQB will help VW's second-quarter performance, the CFO said.
VW's loss-making Spanish division Seat will remain "a firm part" of the German multi-brand group, purchasing chief Francisco Garcia Sanz said at VW's base in Wolfsburg.
The manufacturer has been "unable to extricate" itself from growing price pressures, especially in the core European market where VW sells a third of its vehicles, sales chief Christian Klingler said, declining to be more specific.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer)
BEIJING China has cut its growth target this year as the world's second-largest economy pushes through painful reforms to address a rapid build-up in debt, and constructs a "firewall" against financial risks.
PARIS/LONDON France's PSA Group is set to announce a deal to buy Opel from General Motors on Monday after striking an agreement with the U.S. carmaker and winning the blessing of its board for the acquisition. The maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars said on Saturday it would hold an early Monday press conference with GM, at which the transaction is expected to be presented after Reuters reported that a deal had been struck between the two automakers.