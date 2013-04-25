VW emblems are presented in a production line at the plant of German carmaker Volkswagen in Wolfsburg, March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

HANOVER, Germany Germany's Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) said it was bracing for a tough year, though the automaker trusts that its business may improve in the second half as overseas markets keep growing.

"The coming months will be anything but easy," Chief executive Martin Winterkorn said at VW's annual shareholders' meeting on Thursday.

Except for North America and China, all regions were marked "by often significant uncertainty", he said, adding that core European markets would remain "extremely weak" for the foreseeable future.

Still, Europe's No. 1 automaker expects to "pick up speed" over the remainder of 2013 and will stick with full-year targets "despite all economic uncertainties", Winterkorn said.

VW on Wednesday reported a 26-percent drop in first-quarter operating profit to 2.34 billion euros (1.98 billion pounds), though it stood by goals to match last year's record earnings of 11.5 billion euros and to push sales and deliveries to new records.

"Regardless of whether we're in an upturn or downturn, it's our goal to ensure that VW reaches the top of the automotive industry by 2018," Winterkorn said.

