Scotland launches consultation on fracking
LONDON Scotland has launched a consultation on whether to allow unconventional oil and gas extraction such as fracking, its government said on Tuesday, with a vote expected at the end of the year.
FRANKFURT Former Volkswagen manager Wolfgang Schreiber is suing the carmaker for hundreds of millions of euros in royalty payments for his role in developing a dual clutch gearbox, Der Spiegel reported.
The German magazine, citing a lawsuit over patents filed in a Munich court, said Schreiber had turned down 20 million euros (16.5 million pounds) in compensation and was seeking "adequate" compensation.
The dual clutch gearbox is in use in millions of VW-branded passenger cars.
A Volkswagen spokesman confirmed Schreiber had formally demanded compensation from VW, but declined to comment on details such as the amount being sought, given that it is an ongoing and unresolved dispute.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Susan Fenton)
LONDON Scotland has launched a consultation on whether to allow unconventional oil and gas extraction such as fracking, its government said on Tuesday, with a vote expected at the end of the year.
LONDON European shares headed for their third straight month of gains on Tuesday, underpinned by a rally in British online supermarket Ocado and Swedish engineer Alfa Laval after encouraging earnings updates.
LONDON Britain's finance industry can benefit from new global opportunities allowing it to remain a world leading financial centre after Brexit, top industry officials said on Tuesday, in a softening of their tone towards leaving the trading bloc.