Matthias Mueller, Chief Executive Officer of German sports car manufacturer Porsche attends the annual news conference at the Porsche headquarters in Stuttgart March 15, 2013. Volkswagen's sports car brand Porsche is aiming to match last year's profits in 2013, the company said on Friday. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Lutz Meschke, member of the Executive Board Financial Affairs of German sports car manufacturer Porsche attends the annual news conference at the Porsche headquarters in Stuttgart March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Matthias Mueller, Chief Executive Officer of German sports car manufacturer Porsche attends the annual news conference at the Porsche headquarters in Stuttgart March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Matthias Mueller (L), Chief Executive Officer and Lutz Meschke, member of the Executive Board Financial Affairs of German sports car manufacturer Porsche attend the annual news conference at the Porsche headquarters in Stuttgart March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Matthias Mueller, Chief Executive Officer of German sports car manufacturer Porsche speaks during the annual news conference at the Porsche headquarters in Stuttgart March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

A logo is seen on a wheel of a Porsche 911 Carrera 4S ahead of the annual news conference at the Porsche headquarters in Stuttgart March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Matthias Mueller, Chief Executive Officer of German sports car manufacturer Porsche poses next to a Porsche 911 Carrera 4S ahead of the annual news conference at the Porsche headquarters in Stuttgart March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

The emblem of a Volkswagen VW bus is pictured during a press presentation prior to the Essen Motor Show in Essen November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Matthias Mueller (L), Chief Executive Officer and Lutz Meschke, member of the Executive Board Financial Affairs of German sports car manufacturer Porsche attend the annual news conference at the Porsche headquarters in Stuttgart March 15, 2013. Volkswagen's sports car brand Porsche is aiming to match last year's profits in 2013, the company said on Friday. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Matthias Mueller, Chief Executive Officer of German sports car manufacturer Porsche arrives for the annual news conference at the Porsche headquarters in Stuttgart March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

STUTTGART, Germany Volkswagen's (VOWG_p.DE) sports car brand Porsche is aiming to match last year's profits in 2013, the company said on Friday.

In 2012 Porsche posted an operating profit of 2.44 billion euros (2.09 billion pounds).

Porsche said net debt dropped to 1.87 billion euros at the end of December from 2.58 billion at the end of 2011.

Porsche's sister brand Audi, by comparison, is the only cash positive unit within the Volkswagen group. The Ingolstadt-based premium carmaker said on Tuesday it had net reserves of 13.4 billion at the end of last year.

That was roughly 3 billion euros more than the overall group.

(Reporting By Hendrik Sackmann, writing by Christiaan Hetzner)