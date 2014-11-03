People walk past a row of Volkswagen e-Golf cars during the company's annual news conference in Berlin March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

BERLIN Germany's Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) is halting production in Russia this week, the second shutdown in as many months, as Western sanctions and the weak Russian rouble keep hurting auto demand.

Europe's largest automaker is shutting its factory in Kaluga for five working days through Nov. 7 to adjust volume to the "general economic market situation in Russia," a spokesman at VW's Wolfsburg-based headquarters said on Monday.

The plant, which makes the VW-badged Polo and Tiguan models as well as the Skoda Fabia and Octavia, already halted assembly lines for 10 days from Sept. 8.

(Reporting by Andreas Cremer)