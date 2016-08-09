A sign of a Volkswagen VW car dealer is seen in Bochum, Germany March 16,2016. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender/File Photo

BERLIN Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) is suspending production of cars at one of its biggest German plants for two days this week because of a shortage of seat covers, a spokesman for the German automaker said on Monday.

Production in Emden, Volkswagen's (VW) northern German factory, which employs nearly 10,000 workers, is on halt Monday and Tuesday as a supplier to Sitech Sitztechnik GmbH, VW's in-house maker of vehicle seating is having delivery problems, the spokesman at VW's Wolfsburg headquarters said.

"We are in contact with the supplier," he said. "The cancelled production shifts will be made up for."

The Emden factory, adjacent to one of Europe's largest vehicle transshipment ports, builds the VW Passat saloon and estate models and the CC saloon as well as components.

The plant produced 264,000 cars last year with daily output currently at 1,250 cars, the spokesman said.

