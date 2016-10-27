Intesa chairman says nothing will happen at weekend over Generali deal
MODENA, Italy Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo will not unveil its plans for a possible deal with insurer Generali over the weekend, the bank's chairman said on Saturday.
BERLIN Volkswagen's (VOWG_p.DE) luxury division Audi has lowered its guidance for profitability this year on mounting costs of the diesel emissions scandal and possible recalls of cars fitted with Takata Corp (7312.T) airbags.
Audi said on Thursday it has "additional financial burdens" of 620 million euros (553 million pounds) in the third quarter. It did not say what these costs were related to.
Audi's operating margin should fall "considerably below" the carmaker's 8-10 percent target range, it said. In late July, the VW division had guided for its profitability benchmark to only slightly miss the target corridor.
Audi's parent VW is due to publish detailed third-quarter results on Thursday.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
FRANKFURT German engineers expect no hit to business from the presidency of Donald Trump or Britain's decision to leave the European Union, the head of industry body VDMA told a German newspaper.
LONDON Just weeks before a high stakes auction for TV rights to top European soccer, the CEO of Britain's BT is locked in a fight on multiple fronts, leaving the communications giant with little room for manoeuvre.