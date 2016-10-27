An Audi logo is seen at the Mondial de l'Automobile, Paris auto show, during media day in Paris, France, September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

BERLIN Volkswagen's (VOWG_p.DE) luxury division Audi has lowered its guidance for profitability this year on mounting costs of the diesel emissions scandal and possible recalls of cars fitted with Takata Corp (7312.T) airbags.

Audi said on Thursday it has "additional financial burdens" of 620 million euros (553 million pounds) in the third quarter. It did not say what these costs were related to.

Audi's operating margin should fall "considerably below" the carmaker's 8-10 percent target range, it said. In late July, the VW division had guided for its profitability benchmark to only slightly miss the target corridor.

Audi's parent VW is due to publish detailed third-quarter results on Thursday.

(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)