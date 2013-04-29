Deutsche Boerse blames UK for failed LSE tie-up - chairman in paper
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
BERLIN Germany's Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) said on Monday that first quarter operating profit at its core namesake brand fell 45 percent to 590 million euros ($769 million), hurt by slumping auto demand in European markets.
Underlying profit at the Audi luxury brand dropped to 1.3 billion euros from 1.4 billion euros a year earlier, Europe's largest car manufacturer said.
($1 = 0.7676 euros)
BEIJING China has cut its growth target this year as the world's second-largest economy pushes through painful reforms to address a rapid build-up in debt, and erects a "firewall" against financial risks.
PARIS/LONDON France's PSA Group is set to announce a deal to buy Opel from General Motors on Monday after striking an agreement with the U.S. carmaker and winning the blessing of its board for the acquisition. The maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars said on Saturday it would hold an early Monday press conference with GM, at which the transaction is expected to be presented after Reuters reported that a deal had been struck between the two automakers.