Iraq's oil reserves increase to 153 billion barrels, oil minister says
BAGHDAD Iraq's oil reserves have increased to 153 billion barrels, from a previous estimate of 143 billion barrels, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Sunday.
BERLIN Germany's Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) said on Wednesday that nine-month operating profit fell 1.6 percent to 8.84 billion euros (7.17 billion pounds), reflecting the costs of a technology overhaul and Europe's deepening auto-market slump.
VW reaffirmed its goals to increase vehicle sales and revenue for the group in 2012 and to match last year's operating profit of 11.27 billion euros.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer)
ULAANBAATAR Mongolia has agreed with the International Monetary Fund and other partners for a $5.5 billion (£4.4 billion) economic stabilization package, according to a statement from the IMF on Sunday.
RIO DE JANEIRO The largest shareholders of Vale SA have decided to dissolve an investment holding company through which they controlled the world's biggest iron ore producer for 20 years, newspaper O Globo reported on Sunday.