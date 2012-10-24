File photo of the logo of Volkswagen on the radiator grill of a vehicle covered with snow and ice in Bucharest February 10, 2012. Volkswagen's third-quarter underlying profit tumbled by a fifth as the deepening slump in European car markets and costs of a technology overhaul weighed on the auto maker's results. 'The increasingly worsening economic situation in western Europe burdened the auto industry' between July and September, VW said in the report October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti/Files