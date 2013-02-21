Snow-covered Volkswagen cars are pictured at a car dealer in the western city of Hamm January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

BERLIN German carmaker Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) is poised to unveil another record profit and limit bonuses for management, further highlighting the gaping divide among Europe's mass-market auto manufacturers.

Brands including Ford (F.N) and PSA Peugeot Citroen (PEUP.PA) led European car sales to the worst January result in over 20 years, while Volkswagen's sales held up better and it gained market share in the recession-hit region.

But with car demand in western Europe locked into decline, VW is growing more vulnerable to the crisis in its home region, still destination of over a third of global deliveries.

Sales of VW's main namesake brand, accounting for almost a third of group profit, plunged 12.3 percent in the region excluding Germany in January.

Although adding shifts at Wolfsburg to meet demand for the new Golf and the Tiguan compact SUV, VW is also scaling back production at a plant in Emden where the Passat saloon, Passat estate and the CC coupe are assembled.

"Orders have weakened quite considerably," said Ernst-Robert Nouvertne who runs two VW dealerships near the German city of Cologne. "We will have to fight hard for every single customer."

But VW will lay on another show of strength on Friday after kicking off 2013 with a sturdy 14.9 percent rise in global deliveries, helped by strong performances in China and the United States that offset European weakness.

Cruising towards a 10 million annual sales goal five years early, VW's supervisory board is due on Friday to approve tougher bonus rules to prevent chief executive Martin Winterkorn's payout rising to a politically awkward 20 million euros ($27 million).

"Winterkorn and his peers are becoming victims of their own success," said Hanover-based NordLB analyst Frank Schwope.

Group operating profit, a key parameter of bonus payments, is expected to have risen 2.1 percent last year to a record 11.5 billion euros while fourth-quarter underlying earnings are expected to have surged 16.6 percent to 2.67 billion euros, a Reuters poll of 13 analysts showed.

"VW is in a class of its own, the market crisis appears to be bouncing off them," said Schwope, who last week raised his recommendation on the shares to "buy" from "hold".

By contrast, French rival Peugeot suffered its biggest-ever full-year loss of 5 billion euros, bloated by massive writedowns, and is scrapping 8,000 jobs and a plant near Paris.

VW had expected 2012 earnings to remain flat as it started rolling out a costly mega-architecture, known as MQB, to boost synergies in manufacturing models such as the Golf hatchback, Audi A3 compact or Skoda Octavia.

Compensation for VW's eight-member executive board, combining fixed salaries, bonuses and profit incentives, almost doubled to a record 70.6 million euros in 2011 with 60 percent from bonuses.

Winterkorn earned 17.5 million euros including 11 million in bonuses, making him the best paid CEO of Germany's top 30 companies listed on the benchmark DAX index. News of his salary last year sparked a public outcry over excessive CEO pay.

To avoid a repeat of the debate at a time when the IG Metall union is pushing demands for higher pay for VW production staff, the supervisory board will on Friday adopt new compensation rules and decide that bonuses will only be paid to top executives if VW's profit reaches at least 5 billion euros, Der Spiegel reported on February 17.

The board will fix Winterkorn's pay for 2012 at 14 million euros, the magazine said, about a fifth lower than in 2011.

"Despite all the success of the company, those increases (in executive pay) mustn't continue boundlessly," Winterkorn said in an interview with Der Spiegel published on February 9.

He warned the company must be careful that the bonus binge did not harm VW's reputation as a socially-responsible company.

The Wolfsburg-based manufacturer has also been struggling to make headway with plans to integrate truck makers MAN SE (MANG.DE), Scania SCVb.ST and its own commercial-vehicles division - an alliance that its leaders have envisaged for years to leapfrog rivals Volvo and Daimler (DAIGn.DE).

The company is also still holding on to its unprofitable Spanish division Seat, the only brand among VW's five main passenger-car nameplates that remains stuck in the red. Losses at Seat have swelled to over 1 billion euros since 2008.

($1 = 0.7490 euro)

