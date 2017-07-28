FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
Volkswagen brand restructuring making headway, helped by growing sales
#Brexit
#Markets
#Banks
#Trump
#Pakistan
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Trump faces growing Republican unease
Trump faces growing Republican unease
Trump faces growing Republican unease
Trump faces growing Republican unease
Trump faces growing Republican unease
Trump faces growing Republican unease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Autos
July 28, 2017 / 7:35 AM / 2 days ago

Volkswagen brand restructuring making headway, helped by growing sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Workers are seen at the Volkswagen car assembly unit in Relizane, Algeria July 27, 2017.Zohra Bensemra

BERLIN (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) said restructuring of its troubled core brand is making headway, helped by strong demand for new models in the United States, Latin America and Russia.

Slideshow (4 Images)

VW's largest division by sales still expects its operating profit margin to come in at the upper end of its 2.5-to-3.5 percent target range this year, after 1.8 percent last year, it said on Friday. The first-half margin stood at 4.5 percent.

Operating profit for the January-to-June period doubled to 1.8 billion euros ($2.1 billion), VW said, benefiting from cost cuts agreed with labour unions, streamlined model development and restructuring of overseas operations.

Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.