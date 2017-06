Signs of VW and MAN are pictured at a truck service centre in Dortmund July 4, 2011. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) division MAN (MANG.DE) expects operating profit to rise significantly in the fiscal year 2017, as the company continues its diesel-engine unit restructuring, which started in September.

The German truck maker said on Thursday its operating profit rose to 204 million euros (178 million pounds) in 2016, up from 92 million in the previous year.

($1 = 0.9317 euros)

