UK supermarket Asda offers pay rise for flexible working
LONDON Asda, the British supermarket owned by Wal-Mart , is offering staff in its stores a 14 percent rise in hourly pay, if they sign a contract requiring more flexible working.
FRANKFURT Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) on Tuesday said deliveries of VW branded vehicles rose 1.5 percent in February, to 407,600 passenger cars, boosted by demand for its Golf and Tiguan models.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Victoria Bryan)
NEW YORK Major U.S. stock indexes paused on Monday as investors braced for a potential U.S. interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve later in the week, while oil prices hovered near three-month lows.
MUNICH, Germany German Chancellor Angela Merkel underscored the importance of free trade in a speech to business leaders in Munich, before her first trip to meet U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington for talks on a range of issues, including defence spending.