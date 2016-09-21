Adidas CEO very concerned about Europe's political failure - Welt
BERLIN Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
HANOVER, Germany Volkswagen's (VOWG_p.DE) commercial vehicle division has great prospects for future sales and is toying with the idea of launching vans and pick-up trucks in the United States, its top executive said.
"Orders are at a level that some would wish for," Eckhard Scholz, chief executive of Volkswagen's (VW) commercial vehicles division said. "We are probably the brand with the best sales and order figures" within the twelve-brand VW group.
Sales of VW commercial vehicles soared by a quarter in August to 35,500 units, with eight-month deliveries up 8.2 percent at 308,500, according to figures seen by Reuters. VW is scheduled to release official sales data on Thursday.
The United States "are still a highly interesting market" where European vehicle concepts are becoming more relevant, Scholz said, although the reputation of the VW badge in the United States has been tainted by the diesel emissions scandal uncovered a year ago.
"A lot of things come to mind but at the moment I have nothing concrete to say," Scholz told reporters at the Hanover trucks show on Wednesday when asked about the prospects of selling vans and pick-up trucks in the world's second largest auto market.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Toby Chopra)
BERLIN Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
MODENA, Italy Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo will not unveil its plans for a possible deal with insurer Generali over the weekend, the bank's chairman said on Saturday.
FRANKFURT German engineers expect no hit to business from the presidency of Donald Trump or Britain's decision to leave the European Union, the head of industry body VDMA told a German newspaper.