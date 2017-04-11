Finished cars are stored at the SEAT factory in Martorell, near Barcelona, Spain March 24, 2017. REUTERS/Albert Gea

BERLIN Volkswagen's (VOWG_p.DE) Spanish division Seat on Tuesday reported its highest first-quarter sales since 2001 on double-digit growth in Spain, Germany and Britain.

Deliveries in the first three months jumped 14 percent year on year to 117,300 cars, with March sales up by the same margin, Seat said.

Seat, bought by Volkswagen (VW) in 1986, is the first of VW's five main passenger-car brands to report March sales figures.

Parent VW is expected to publish first-quarter sales on Thursday as is its luxury division Audi (NSUG.DE).

Demand at Seat has been helped by an update of the top-selling Leon compact car released in January and may benefit further from a redesigned Ibiza model which went on sale this month as well as from new sport-utility vehicles, the carmaker said.

