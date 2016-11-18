WOLFSBURG, Germany Volkswagen said it will lower investment and development costs in coming years as the automotive group embarks on an efficiency drive to fund a strategic shift to zero-emission technology.

The investment ratio in VW's automotive business will decline to 6 percent by 2020 from 6.9 percent last year, VW said on Friday, adding development costs will be cut to the same level.

VW earlier on Friday announced a long-awaited turnaround plan for its core brand which foresees 30,000 job cuts globally at the division while targeting 3.7 billion euros (3.18 billion pounds) in annual cost savings from 2020.

