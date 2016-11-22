LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Volkswagen’s new strategy for its troubled core passenger brand hits many of the right buttons. Cutting labour costs and favouring the development of electric vehicles over conventional ones are sensible priorities. Yet the gameplan unveiled on Nov. 22 also repeats past errors by placing too much emphasis on how many cars are sold and too little on profitability.

VW’s core brand accounts for almost half of the group’s vehicle sales but generates less than a fifth of its operating profit before one-offs. The boss of the division, Herbert Diess, is setting himself goals that won’t help much on the second count. The former BMW manager wants his unit to become the global market leader for electric vehicles by 2025, with the ambition of becoming the first auto CEO to sell 1 million battery cars a year by that date. This target is almost twice the total global sales of electric vehicles by all carmakers in 2015.

The grandiose vision suggests the Wolfsburg-based company remains wedded to its bad habit of the previous decades: pursuing volume growth. In the past, increasing sales became an end in itself and trumped a focus on profitability. Former Volkswagen boss Martin Winterkorn, who resigned in 2015 over the diesel emissions scandal, was obsessed by his desire to overtake Toyota as the world’s biggest automaker. He met his target of selling 10 million vehicles by 2018 four years early.

This lust for growth was driven partly by Winterkorn’s vanity and partly by the hope of reaping rewards from economies of scale. In theory, the more vehicles a carmaker sells, the lower its research and development costs per car. In fact, the opposite happened at Volkswagen, which grew too complex and bloated.

Job and cost cuts are a belated attempt to address this problem. Even so, it will take almost a decade for Volkswagen’s biggest brand to match the current profitability of French mass-market rivals Renault and Peugeot. Volkswagen's grandiose electric mobility ambitions will probably ensure the German group remains big. But they won’t necessarily make the company more beautiful.