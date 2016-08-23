FRANKFURT Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) and two of its parts suppliers on Tuesday resolved a contract dispute that had hit output at more than half of the carmaker's German plants and threatened to undermine its recovery from a diesel emissions scandal.

CarTrim, which makes seats, and ES Automobilguss, which produces cast iron parts needed to make gearboxes, are part of Bosnia's Prevent Group.

Following are some facts about Prevent Group:

* Prevent Group is Bosnia's largest private sector company and leading exporter, with worldwide turnover of more than 700 million euros ($794 million)

* It began manufacturing seat covers in the city of Visoko with a staff of 50 in 1999 and has since diversified into yacht interiors, protective clothing, brake disks and fashion textiles

* Its sister company ASA also offers a range of financial, transport and health services

* Prevent Group employs 6,500 people at 15 sites in Bosnia

* Worldwide, it has more than 13,000 staff at 36 sites including in Croatia, Austria, Germany, Romania, Russia, Slovenia, Hungary, Brazil and Turkey

* Prevent's founder, Nijaz Hastor, was a manager at Tvornica Automobila Sarajevo, which built cars including the Beetle for Volkswagen before the Yugoslav wars

* He spent time working in Volkswagen's home town of Wolfsburg before returning to Bosnia in 1995, setting up ASA Group, which was until 2013 the official distributor of Volkswagen brands VW, Audi, Seat, Skoda and Porsche

* Hastor, who was born in 1951, handed over control of his business several years ago to his sons, Damir and Kenan, who are now listed by Forbes as the richest Bosnians

