People walk past Volkswagen cars during the Sao Paulo International Motor Show in Sao Paulo, Brazil, November 8, 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

BERLIN Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) group sales rose 4.7 percent in October, the third straight monthly increase, powered by gains at all of the carmaker's volume and luxury brands.

Group deliveries including the Audi, Porsche and Skoda nameplates increased to 870,300 vehicles from 831,300 a year earlier, Volkswagen (VW) said on Friday.

Ten-month registrations were up 2.6 percent to 8.48 million. VW has said it expects full-year group registrations to slightly exceed last year's 9.93 million sales.

The VW namesake brand, accounting for nearly 60 percent of group sales, earlier on Friday said it expects further delivery gains in the months ahead after reporting 4.4 percent more registrations in October.

(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)