BERLIN Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) said on Friday group sales were broadly flat in January as delivery gains at luxury division Audi and at Porsche offset a decline at its core namesake brand.

Sales at VW's 12-brand group edged up 0.7 percent last month to 817,600 cars, benefiting from Audi and Porsche which posted record deliveries, Wolfsburg-based VW said.

But sales of VW-branded cars, accounting for over 60 percent of group deliveries, fell 2.8 percent, posting the fourth monthly drop.

"Looking ahead to the full year we can expect the global uncertainties to continue," sales chief Christian Klingler said. "2015 will be another challenging year."

