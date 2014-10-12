UK supermarket Asda offers pay rise for flexible working
LONDON Asda, the British supermarket owned by Wal-Mart , is offering staff in its stores a 14 percent rise in hourly pay, if they sign a contract requiring more flexible working.
BERLIN German carmaker Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) may use fewer temporary staff as part of efforts to reduce costs by 5 billion euros (3.92 billion pounds), its chief executive told a German magazine.
The carmaker does not want to reduce permanent staff, Martin Winterkorn was quoted as saying by Spiegel in an article published on Sunday.
"Perhaps we will use fewer temporary staff," he told the magazine.
Winterkorn, who has previously said VW may decide to cease making non-profitable models such as convertibles, also told Spiegel the group was taking a hard look at its Eos convertible model as it tries to cut complexity by reducing the number of different models it offers.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan, editing by John Stonestreet)
NEW YORK Major U.S. stock indexes paused on Monday as investors braced for a potential U.S. interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve later in the week, while oil prices hovered near three-month lows.
MUNICH, Germany German Chancellor Angela Merkel underscored the importance of free trade in a speech to business leaders in Munich, before her first trip to meet U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington for talks on a range of issues, including defence spending.