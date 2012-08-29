Burgess hat-trick leads Wigan to World Club title
Wigan Warriors winger Joe Burgess scored a fine hat-trick of tries to lead the English champions to a bruising 22-6 victory over Australia's Cronulla Sharks in the World Club Challenge on Sunday.
MOSCOW Sergei Ovchinnikov, who coached the Russian women's volleyball team at the London Olympics, has died, his club team Dynamo Moscow said on Wednesday. He was 43.
"Sergei Ovchinnikov suddenly passed away at the team's (pre-season) training camp in Croatia," Dynamo said on their website (www.vldinamo.ru), without giving details of the cause of death.
Ovchinnikov was appointed national team coach last December and successfully guided Russia through qualification for the 2012 Olympics.
In London, the powerful Russian team, who won back-to-back world titles in 2006 and 2010, were considered leading medal contenders but lost in the quarter-finals to eventual winners Brazil after squandering six match points.
(Reporting By Gennady Fyodorov; Editing by John O'Brien)
LONDON Lincoln City, the first minor league team to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals in 103 years, were handed a tie at either 12-time winners Arsenal or fellow National League club Sutton United in Sunday's sixth round draw.
BARCELONA Lionel Messi's late penalty saw bedraggled Barcelona scrape a 2-1 victory over Leganes on Sunday at a divided Nou Camp as the La Liga champions looked as if they had still not recovered from their harrowing midweek defeat against Paris St Germain.