PARIS French renewable energy producer Voltalia (VLTSA.PA) will announce a 170 million-euro (156 million pounds) capital increase on Monday, business daily Les Echos said.

"Two and a half years ago, we successfully listed and set targets that we have exceeded," Les Echos quoted Chief Executive Sebastien Clerc as saying.

Clerc told Reuters last month that the firm was planning a capital increase to fund its expansion but declined to say how much it wanted to raise or when.

($1 = 0.8928 euros)

(Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Greg Mahlich)