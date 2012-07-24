STOCKHOLM World number two truck maker Volvo's (VOLVb.ST) order bookings suffered a deeper-than-expected fall in the second quarter, hit by slumping demand in North America and Europe, but it stood by its outlook for its two top markets in the face growing uncertainty.

After riding high on a strong recovery in demand through 2010 and most of 2011, truck makers are bracing for tougher times in the face of the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis and a related slowdown in the global economy.

Sweden's Volvo said order bookings of its trucks fell 19 percent year-on-year across all its markets, undershooting the mean forecast for a 10 percent decline seen in a Reuters poll of analysts.

"The decline was mainly driven by the North American market, which had a very high order intake in the second quarter of last year, and a further weakening in Southern Europe," the company said in a statement.

Volvo, which makes heavy-duty trucks under the Renault, Mack, UD Trucks and Eicher brands as well as its own name, stood by its full-year forecast for a slight fall in the European truck market and a rise to about 250,000 trucks in North America.

But Volvo noted its U.S. customers had grown more cautious about placing orders due to mounting concerns about the economy.

"Current lower demand means that we are manufacturing at a pace which is slightly too high and are preparing to balance production to meet current demand during the autumn," Volvo said of its U.S. trucks business.

Demand in Brazil, another market besides North America which had previously seen good growth, has also slumped since the turn of the year as the introduction of new emission standards has curbed demand. Volvo cut its forecast for that market to about 90,000 trucks from 105,000.

Operating earnings at Volvo slipped to 7.34 billion crowns ($1.05 billion) from a year-ago 7.65 billion to come in above a mean forecast for 6.66 billion seen in a Reuters poll of 16 analysts.

However, the earnings were boosted by a positive 495 million crowns from a value added tax credit in Brazil which related to too high payments there in previous years as well as a 100 million boost from insurance compensation in Japan.

These items were not included in the earnings poll. ($1 = 6.9726 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Sven Nordenstam)