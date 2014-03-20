The company logo is seen on the bonnet of a Volvo car during the media day ahead of the 84th Geneva Motor Show at the Palexpo Arena in Geneva March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

STOCKHOLM World number two truck maker Volvo (VOLVb.ST) said on Thursday shipments of its trucks rose 28 percent year-on-year in February, topping market expectations.

The mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts was for deliveries to rise 19 percent rise.

Volvo, which sells trucks under the Renault, Mack and UD Trucks brands as well as its own name, said shipments in its top market, Europe, rose 14 percent while they climbed 55 percent in North America.

Deliveries in February were up 32 percent in South America while they were rose 32 percent in Asia.

(The story corrects analyst forecast in second paragraph to 19 percent from 11 percent.)

(Reporting by Stockholm newsroom; Editing by David Holmes)