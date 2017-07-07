Let's make a deal: Automakers, U.S. auctions align to prop up used car prices
CARLETON, Mich. Two lanes apart at a noisy, fast-paced auto auction near Detroit, two vehicles show why major U.S. automakers have a problem with used cars.
BERLIN Swedish truck maker AB Volvo (VOLVb.ST) is selling its 25 percent stake in German specialty diesel engine maker Deutz AG (DEZG.DE), the bookrunner for the deal said on Thursday.
The bookbuilding process starts on Thursday and may close at any time on short notice, Deutsche Bank, acting as sole bookrunner, said in a statement, adding that Deutz would remain an important supplier to Volvo.
(The story corrects seller in headline and story, removes reference to Volvo cars)
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson, editing by David Evans)
CARLETON, Mich. Two lanes apart at a noisy, fast-paced auto auction near Detroit, two vehicles show why major U.S. automakers have a problem with used cars.
FRANKFURT German carmaker Volkswagen and robot maker Kuka are expanding a cooperation to develop ways that robots can help drivers of electric and autonomous vehicles, Volkswagen said in a statement on Friday.
FRANKFURT Munich prosecutors arrested an Audi employee on suspicion of fraud and false advertising in connection with the carmaker's emissions scandal, the first arrest in Germany related to Volkswagen's diesel scandal.