Lloyds Banking Group to close 100 branches and cut over 325 jobs
LONDON Lloyds Banking Group plans to close a further 100 branches resulting in the loss of over 325 jobs, the bank said on Wednesday, as part of a strategy to reduce costs.
STOCKHOLM Swedish truck maker Volvo (VOLVb.ST) said on Thursday shipments of its trucks fell 1 percent year-on-year in February, worse than expected, weighed down primarily by a slow economy in Brazil.
The mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts was for deliveries at the maker of Volvo, Mack, UD Trucks and Renault trucks to come in flat year-on-year.
Volvo said deliveries rose 13 percent in its biggest market, Europe, while they were up 32 percent in North America. Shipments in Asia fell 9 percent.
The group said a 73 percent fall in Latin America was "primarily due to lower deliveries in Brazil where a slow economic development combined with more stringent financing terms for buying trucks has significantly reduced demand".
LONDON British shares rose on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session as heavyweight mining shares and oil stocks rallied while DCC also gained after agreeing to buy a business in Hong Kong and Macau.
LONDON British housebuilder Galliford Try on Wednesday pulled out of a 1.2 billion pound ($1.5 billion) attempt to buy rival Bovis after the two failed to agree on price, leaving Bovis to pursue a turnaround under a new chief executive.