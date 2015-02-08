A Volvo logo is seen during preparations for the 2014 LA Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

STOCKHOLM Activist investment fund Cevian Capital is now the biggest owner of Swedish truck-maker Volvo with over 8 percent of its share capital, business daily Dagens Industri reported on Sunday.

Volvo's website lists Industrivarden with 7.1 percent of the outstanding share capital as the biggest owner, but Christer Gardell, partner in Cevian, said his firm had passed the Swedish investment group.

"I can confirm that we are now the biggest owner in Volvo in capital terms," Gardell told the newspaper.

Volvo's website lists Cevian as owning 5.4 percent of the outstanding share capital as of Dec. 30, 2014.

Dagens Industri quoted Gardell as saying that Cevian now owns more than 8 percent of Volvo, and controls just under 15 percent of votes.

The activist fund has owned a stake in Volvo since 2006 and has been vocal in pushing it to take bold steps to increase profitability, a process which has seen the group sell off its aerospace business and begin a review of its IT unit.

Volvo is under pressure to show the benefits of years of cost cuts aimed at boosting its profit margin by 3 percentage points by the end of 2015.

(Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Alan Crosby)