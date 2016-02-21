FTSE posts slight weekly gain as oil stocks rise
LONDON Britain's top share index rose on Friday in choppy trade as oil stocks extended gains, bucking a broader risk-off move across markets after a U.S. cruise missile strike in Syria.
STOCKHOLM Geely-owned carmaker Volvo Car Group said on Saturday it was recalling 59,000 cars after some owners experienced their engines stopping and restarting while they were driving.
"We have no information that this has led to any accidents," Volvo Car Group spokesman Stefan Elfstrom said.
Elfstrom said owners of 2016 model 60 and 70 series cars were being told to take their vehicles to dealers to get the software fault corrected.
Around 24,000 of the cars were sold in Sweden.
The Gothenburg-based company was bought by China's Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. from Ford Motor Co. (F.N) in 2010.
LONDON Bank of England Governor Mark Carney called on Friday for Britain and the European Union to reach a sweeping deal to recognise each others' bank rules after Brexit, or risk a potentially damaging hit to financial services across Europe.