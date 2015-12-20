FRANKFURT Vonovia, Germany's largest real estate company, says there is an increasing shortage of affordable and adequate housing as a result of the massive influx of migrants into Europe's largest economy this year.

"Even before the refugee crisis we had bottlenecks, mainly in the major cities. Now these problems are exploding," Chief Executive Rolf Buch told Rheinische Post in an interview, excerpts of which were published on Sunday.

"This country is not prepared to solve it in the short term, neither with regard to construction nor to regulation."

Nationwide Germany was currently in need of 400,000 new flats a year, but only half that number were being built, with just 60,000 being affordable for "average incomes", Buch was quoted as saying.

Buch also called for government action to improve regulation, adding that in some parts of the country it took up to four years to get permission to build.

Meanwhile he said Vonovia had developed a process which would enable the company to lower costs for newly built residential units to 1,500 euros (1,093 pounds) per square metre, from 2,500 euros.

"You could let this for six to seven instead of nine euros per square metre, without losing money," he said, adding Vonovia was waiting for the green light from regulators.

Buch said that Vonovia plans to spend 430-500 million euros next year on new buildings and the maintenance of its existing properties, with a focus on North-Rhine Westphalia, Germany's most populous state, where it will spend about 220 million.

