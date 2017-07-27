FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 27, 2017 / 5:41 AM / in a day

Vontobel says first-half net profit at 98.7 million Swiss francs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss private bank and asset manager Vontobel (VONN.S) on Thursday posted first-half net profit allocated to shareholders of 98.7 million Swiss francs (79.25 million pounds), just shy of analysts' estimates in a Reuters poll for 101 million francs.

Total assets under management rose 6 percent to 146.5 billion francs in the first six months of the year, slightly ahead of a poll forecast for 145 billion francs.

The bank said its main emerging market fund, the Quality Growth boutique, grew its assets under management to 33.8 billion francs. The fund suffered billions in outflows last year following the departure of star money manager Rajiv Jain.

Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

