MADRID The Spanish stock market regulator said on Tuesday that airline IAG ICAG.C (ICAG.MC) had enough bid acceptances to gain control of airline Vueling VULG.MC.

IAG, which already owns 45.85 percent of Vueling as well as British Airways and Spanish airline Iberia, last month raised its bid by almost one third after Vueling rejected a previous offer of 7 euros per share.

