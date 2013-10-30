BERLIN Volkswagen Finance Chief Hans Dieter Poetsch said the carmaker's new "MQB" modular platform is already helping to cut costs, dismissing concerns that the technology is weighing on profit.

Savings achieved through the vehicle platform will also help offset adverse currency effects, Poetsch said on Wednesday during a conference call, without being more specific.

Currency effects should be "somewhat higher" next year than in 2013, the CFO said.

Volkswagen is aiming to reduce group product costs by about 1 billion euros ($1.38 billion) next year as VW moves to streamline processes, Poetsch said. The CFO reaffirmed a goal for 2014 to beat last year's record operating profit of 11.5 billion euros.

VW will end the year with "very convincing" net liquidity, which stood at 16.7 billion euros as of September 30, according to the CFO.

